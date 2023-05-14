As preparations for paid visitor parking in some of Mountains towns proceed, one of the councillors wants Lincoln's Rock to be first in line when the scheme is extended to tourist areas.
Under stage one of council's new parking scheme, visitors to the towns of Blackheath, Katoomba, Leura, Wentworth Falls and Glenbrook will be charged for parking.
Lines are being drawn to mark out parking lanes, with sensors to then be installed and the scheme in place by July.
The second stage will extend paid parking to nine key tourist destination sites: Katoomba Falls, Cahill's and Boar's Head Lookout, Echo Point (expansion), Leura Cascades, Gordon Falls, Lincoln's Rock, Wentworth Falls Lake, Wentworth Falls Lookout and the Conservation Hut.
All will be investigated to see what further infrastructure they might need before the scheme is introduced.
But Cr Romola Hollywood said Lincoln's Rock had recently been refurbished and introduced a notice of motion at the April meeting to give it top priority.
"With Lincoln's Rock's exposure on social media, it's quickly become a 'must-see' destination for many visitors to the Blue Mountains," she said.
"I called for visitor paid parking to be installed at Lincoln's Rock sooner rather than later because it's such a popular tourist destination and we already have much of the parking infrastructure in place."
Her motion was passed unanimously.
