There was no Fatso the Wombat, but several other stars from the Australian television classic A Country Practice have turned up for a fan day in the Hawkesbury.
The show stopped filming three decades ago, but some fans - well at least 120 of them - just can't let it go.
Trent Hooper from Kilcunda in Victoria organised a fan day on May 6 - an opportunity to meet with other like-minded fans and visit the Hawkesbury-region set locations of the iconic Australian soap.
He was surprised by the response when he publicised it in the Blue Mountains Gazette and Hawkesbury Gazette and online through his Welcome To Wandin Valley page.
Some 120 fans from all around Australia turned up for the free, three-hour tour as well as four former actors from the show who were happy to sign autographs and show off a Logie.
"The fans didn't know the actors were coming they were so excited," he said.
"Wendy [Strehlow, who played nurse Judy Loveday] brought her TV Week Logie award and got lots of photos with fans holding the award. We had draws giving away ACP goodies and Wendy drew names.
"We had visitors from Brisbane, Adelaide, and Bathurst," he said of the event.
The A Country Practice Fans Get Together event gave fans the chance to "get a photo or two of set locations we are all so familiar with seeing on this fantastic Aussie drama," he said.
A Country Practice first aired on November 18, 1981. Fast forward 41 years and it is still as popular as ever, Mr Hooper said. The soap was broadcast on the Seven Network until November 22,1993.
Fans met at Australia's oldest church - Ebenezer Church near Windsor - the site of many famous Wandin Valley wedding - steeling themselves for a day of sightseeing with scones with jam and cream at the church shop.
Mr Hooper runs the Facebook, Welcome To Wandin Valley, and while more than 130 people responded he was still surprised by the turnout.
Mr Hooper fell in love with this show as a teenager - his mum Kathryn Hooper was a big fan.
"I used to watch as a kid with my Mum. We loved the show. Mum met Joyce Jacobs who played [local gossip] Esme Watson and said I have a 16-year-old son who loves you, lol."
"I'm in touch with a lot of the old cast, they are very friendly and great to their ACP fans."
Fans drove themselves to each location with GPS tracking positions. It included the Wandin Valley police station in Pitt Town, Windsor High and the A Country Practice GP clinic on North Street, Windsor as well as some private residences.
The actors from the show who attended the event included Wendy Strehlow, John Tarrant who played vet Matt Tyler, Mary Reagan who played matron Anne Brennan and Nick Riggs who played C.K. Elliott.
Ms Strehlow later told the Facebook group it was a "wonderful day" and "it's so beautiful that so many people still watch the show".
Mr Hooper said while Fatso the wombat couldn't make an appearance, they had a surrogate.
"Hamish who owns the hospital building had stone wombats in the front garden. He invited all of us into the front garden to look around and take photos."
Mr Hooper is already planning a second and final tour for May 2024.
