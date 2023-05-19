Blue Mountains Gazette
Minister Matt Keogh stops by Winmalee to announce better healthcare for veterans

By Tom Walker
Updated May 22 2023 - 1:54pm, first published May 19 2023 - 11:57am
Veterans in the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury will have an easier time seeing their GP after a tripling of the Veteran's Access Payment announced in the federal budget.

