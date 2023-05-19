Minister Matt Keogh stops by Winmalee to announce better healthcare for veterans

Veterans in the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury will have an easier time seeing their GP after a tripling of the Veteran's Access Payment announced in the federal budget.
Minister for Veterans' Affairs Matt Keogh said the 2023-24 federal budget would improve veterans' access to health care.
"The Albanese Government is committed to ensuring our veteran community is provided with the best possible services and supports. Our $33.3 million investment to triple the Veterans' Access Payment from 1 November of this year will make it easier for veterans to see a GP," he said.
"The tripling of this payment will make sure veterans aren't out of pocket while supporting GPs to treat veterans and balance their budgets."
Mr Keogh visited Winmalee Medical Centre on May 18 to speak to representatives from the Blue Mountains Vietnam Veterans and Associated Forces.
Also attending was Macquarie MP Susan Templeman, who said the important takeaway was not just increased GP accessibility for veterans, but a gap of veterans eligible for a white card but not currently holding one.
The white card provides specific medical treatments and additional services.
Ms Templeman's office told the Gazette that Macquarie has 4,116 veterans in total, but only 1849 of those vets have a veterans card.
"There could be many, many people who are just missing out," said Ms Templeman.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
