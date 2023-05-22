It's an office like no other and television viewers across the country are about to learn all about it.
A new television series that follows the work of Police Rescue officers will premiere on Channel 9 on May 29.
Sergeant Dallas Atkinson, Team Leader of the Blue Mountains Police Rescue Unit, said the series gives viewers an "insight into what a day in 'the office' can look like" for the police rescue officers.
Police Rescue Australia follows teams of officers as they overcome challenging situations to save people in danger.
The Blue Mountains Police Rescue unit features across all six episodes of the series.
In the first episode, Police Rescue officers are called to help an injured bushwalker dangerously close to the edge of a waterfall at Fortress Ridge, near Leura.
Cliff rescues like this will feature in episodes alongside missing person searches, siege, bomb disposal, counter terrorism and more.
Executive producer Ashley Davies said working with the Blue Mountains Police Rescue Unit was "an absolute pleasure" - including Sergeant Atkinson.
"They were very accommodating, they go about their job in an upbeat fashion in an environment that would be quite daunting for a lot of people," said Mr Davies.
"When they are serious, they're on, and when it's downtime, they're funny... Dallas is a really great leader up there, and I hope the first series goes well so that we can make a second one, because I would love to spend more time with them."
Mr Davies has worked on series like Bondi Rescue but said there were uniquely rewarding parts of his work on Police Rescue Australia, between the "heartbreaking" lows and the "uplifting" highs.
"I think, for me, the satisfaction I get when a series comes together is showcasing... roles like this that a lot of us perhaps don't [give] credit to," he said.
"I hope that people in the Blue Mountains watch the series... As a person who lives in Sydney, [the series has] made me reconnect with the Blue Mountains. I've been up there [probably] five or six times this year for recreation, just because I'd forgotten what a beautiful place it is."
Sergeant Atkinson said having a television crew follow their daily routine soon became routine as well.
"Most of the time it was like the film crew weren't even there. They became part of the furniture [and] did an awesome job of capturing the moments in a 'from the sideline's way'," he said.
"It was a bit of fun, but the team try to make work fun and have a laugh along the way. It's all part of dealing with the work we do.
"The only challenge was trying to 'appear' calm and professional during post-incident interviews after a difficult job!"
Police Rescue Australia was produced by Lune Media and will premiere on Monday May 29 at 9pm, on Channel 9 and 9Now.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.