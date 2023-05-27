Endeavour Energy selected as provider of community batteries for Blaxland

Endeavour Energy has been selected as the provider of community batteries for Blaxland.
The energy provider will receive $1 million in the first round of grant funding to install the community batteries, which will support households with affordable energy by storing renewable energy generated during the day for distribution in the evening when energy is more expensive.
The plan for Blaxland includes four individual batteries providing 740 kilowatt hours (kwh) of battery storage, while Hobartville in the Hawkesbury is set to receive a fleet of 11 individual batteries with 888 kwh.
Federal Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen said the grant funding delivered on the government's election commitment to deliver community batteries for cleaner cheaper energy in neighbourhoods across the country.
"Around one in three Australian households have installed rooftop solar, making us a global leader, but far fewer have batteries to store their energy for later use. The Albanese Government's community batteries program is about unlocking storage and cleaner cheaper energy for more households," he said.
"Renewable energy is the cheapest form of energy and ensuring Australians can have access to it is a priority for the Government, guaranteeing we can take advantage of Australia's abundant solar energy and save on power bills."
Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman said that the benefits of the community batteries program, which invests $200 million to install 400 batteries across the country, will be felt locally.
"This gives people access to money-saving technology they would otherwise not be able to afford. I'm really looking forward to working with Endeavour on this exciting project," she said.
"Community batteries enable households with and without solar panels the chance to reap the benefits of renewable energy, while reducing emissions and easing pressure on the grid by absorbing excess solar generated electricity.
"These batteries will help drive our emissions down and help us hit our target of 82 per cent renewable energy in our grid, but for households in Hobartville and Blaxland, I'm sure the largest benefit will be lower energy bills."
With Endeavour Energy being given the green light, work will now begin to formalise the battery location, engage with the local community and start works in coming months to plug the battery into the grid.
For more information on the Community Batteries Program visit the following website https://www.dcceew.gov.au/energy/renewable/community-batteries.
