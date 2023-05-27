Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Endeavour Energy selected as provider of community batteries for Blaxland

May 27 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Endeavour Energy has been selected as the provider of community batteries for Blaxland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.