Greens councillor slams MP over 'inaction' on reptile park plan

Greens Cr Brent Hoare has criticised Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle for "inaction" over the controversial croc park proposal at Bodington Hill - a claim rejected by the Labor MP.
At the May 30 council meeting, Cr Hoare said "this issue should have been fixed by now". "It is now a month since we passed a mayoral minute calling on the mayor and the state member to meet with the Planning Minister, and to organise a public meeting at the Wentworth Falls School of Arts, yet all we have heard since is crickets."
He called on Ms Doyle "to beat a path to the Minister for Planning's door, and demand he meets with the council, and grants council's demand that the project be stripped of State Significant Development status, and be referred to the regional planning panel as the most appropriate determining authority".
Cr Hoare said he wanted to "remind Labor they are in government" and the community needed a firm decision.
But the State Member for Blue Mountains denied she had not done enough.
"I have had several conversations now with the minister and his office about this decades-old zombie DA; and meeting with council, the Blue Mountains Conservation Society and other community stakeholders," she said. "A formal request for these meetings has been lodged and I await a date for necessary conversations to occur about this alarming proposal."
She encouraged Cr Hoare "to be patient whilst due process takes place within our new government, including the assessment pathways proceeding within the department."
