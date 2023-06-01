Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Greens councillor slams MP over 'inaction' on reptile park plan

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated June 5 2023 - 2:24pm, first published June 2 2023 - 8:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Greens Cr Brent Hoare has criticised Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle for "inaction" over the controversial croc park proposal at Bodington Hill - a claim rejected by the Labor MP.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.