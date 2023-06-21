Schools on Show: From the Mountains to the Hills 2023

SPECIAL PUBLICATION
Every year schools face new challenges - and embrace new ways - to keep their students on track and engaged in learning.
There's no doubt that under any circumstances choosing a school for your child is up there among life's toughest decisions.
After all, it's a place where your child will spend a large chunk of their early years. And it may well have an influence on the people they will eventually become.
With that in mind you can pick up the latest issue of Schools on Show - From the Mountains to the Hills.
Inside you will see what many of the schools in your area have to offer and read some interesting articles abut education trends and how best to help your child.
You can read the magazine online here.
