Megalong Valley releases new app to report natural disasters, inform local community

By Tom Walker
Updated July 7 2023 - 6:49pm, first published 5:30pm
After years of damages from tree falls, bushfires, landslides, floods and more, Megalong Valley residents are fighting back with a new app for spreading the word about local incidents.

