Residents opposed to the park, on land on the Great Western Highway, were "cautiously optimistic" although Murray Matson from the Bodington Hill Wildlife Resort Action Group Inc (BHWRAG) said: "It's great news and we should be cautiously optimistic but BHWRAG advises the community that the battle isn't over yet. In theory the proponents still have till the 30th of June to lodge some sort of EIS... They also still have an existing consent for an earlier incarnation of the project."

