'Croc Park' plan for Wentworth Falls suffers setback, seeks review

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated June 29 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 1:30pm
The anti-Croc Park group of local residents. PIcture supplied
A bid by the would-be developers of the 'Croc Park' at Wentworth Falls to change some of its plans has been rejected by the Department of Planning.

