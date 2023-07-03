Pro or con: Release of Western Sydney Airport flights paths sparks debate

The release of a tool to check preliminary flight paths for the Western Sydney International (WSI) airport has reignited debate on the airport itself - and not everyone sees eye-to-eye.
The draft flight paths, released on June 27, show that the 24/7 airport will have departures and arrivals flying over several parts of the Mountains.
Peter Dollin, Blaxland resident and treasurer with Residents Against Western Sydney Airport (RAWSA), opposes the project and said the flights showcased will have a negative effect on the Mountains.
"The release of the flight paths confirms our deepest fears; that the Blue Mountains will suffer the urban affliction of [relentless] aircraft overflights," Mr Dollin told the Gazette.
"The nights flights will be particularly invasive because of our low background ambient noise and unique soundscape due to valleys and escarpments which will amplify noise."
Mr Dollin said his primary concern is now hopes of enforcing a curfew, reducing the impact that the planes could have on the Mountains at night.
"No amount of tinkering around the edges of flight path management and consultation on the process will provide any meaningful answers to the inevitable invasion of flights from [WSI airport], which leaves a curfew as our only hope to save our communities from effects of this toxic project," he said.
But Blue Mountains Tourism president Jason Cronshaw, said he sees the airport as "an incredible opportunity for the Blue Mountains".
The Wentworth Falls resident, who is also head of operations at Scenic World, said he "can't believe that [Western Sydney] hasn't got an international airport already".
"I think that it's going to increase visitation tourism for the region, so that's going to be good for our whole economy," Mr Cronshaw said.
"It's going to be good for youth employment, not only then with that increase of visitation in the Blue Mountains leading to more employment opportunities for everybody, but especially the youths," Mr Cronshaw said.
"But really for the whole region and the benefit of the country, I think it's a great opportunity."
He views the newly proposed flight paths as an improvement on the previous plans in 2015, where most flights converged over Blaxland.
But he said Blue Mountains Tourism is yet to examine the new plans in detail, and will comment if negative impacts on tourism or world heritage environment are discovered.
For more information on how the flight paths and noise may affect your local area, check the online tool by visiting the website at https://wsiflightpaths.aerlabs.com/.
A draft Environmental Impact Statement will release later this year.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
