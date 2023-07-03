Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains City Councillor Brendan Christie resigns from Liberal Party

DM
By Damien Madigan
Updated July 4 2023 - 10:17am, first published July 3 2023 - 3:00pm
Ward 4 Councillor Brendan Christie has resigned from the Liberal Party. File picture
Ward 4 Councillor Brendan Christie has resigned from the Liberal Party. File picture

Ward 4 Blue Mountains City Councillor Brendan Christie has resigned from the Liberal Party.

