Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

TEDxKatoomba makes a mark

DM
By Damien Madigan
Updated July 4 2023 - 10:55am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Their talks were described as "soul-enriching" and covered topics from mental health in schools to cardiac health in workplaces to career burnout.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DM

Damien Madigan

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.