Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Feedback sessions for Western Sydney International airport flight paths to be held in Blue Mountains

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated July 12 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you're unsure how the Western Sydney International (WSI) airport flight paths will affect you, or you want to share your feedback on them, these are the sessions for you.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.