If you're unsure how the Western Sydney International (WSI) airport flight paths will affect you, or you want to share your feedback on them, these are the sessions for you.
A community information and feedback session concerning the airport's draft flight paths will run in Springwood on Monday, July 17. It will be held at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub from 4pm to 8pm.
Another session will take place in Blaxland on Saturday, July 29, at the Blaxland Community Centre, from 11am to 4pm.
These events are the next step in the federal government's community consultation over the draft flight paths recently revealed for WSI airport.
The sessions, run by the Department of Infrastructure, will help attendees understand the plans and how to use the online noise tool, which shows expected sound levels in residential areas.
Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman said she encourages everyone with questions or feedback to attend one of the events.
"It is vital that everyone fully understand the flight paths before being asked to respond to an Environment Impact Statement (EIS) later this year and we now have access to earlier and additional community consultation opportunities," Ms Templeman said.
Space is limited and bookings are recommended. To view available sessions and to book visit: www.wsiflightpaths.gov.au/community-events/.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
