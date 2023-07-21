The Blue Mountains Women's Health and Resource Centre will receive grant funding to deliver programs that better recognise and respond to domestic, family and sexual violence in the Blue Mountains, as part of the $10.5 million grant process jointly funded by both state and federal governments.
Member for Blue Mountains, Trish Doyle said the grant funding would help the frontline community group drive down the risk of sexual violence in the Blue Mountains.
"Local service providers like Blue Mountains Women's Health and Resource Centre do an outstanding job making the Blue Mountains a more resilient, cohesive and diverse place to live," she said.
"The Minns Government is working with the Commonwealth to give service providers the tools they need to deliver targeted solutions tailored to individual communities."
Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman said: "I'm so proud we're partnering with the NSW government to support the powerful work Blue Mountains Women's Health Centre does in our community."
"We're not just talking about ending violence against women, we're providing funding to organisations that can help make a difference."
The centre welcomed the funding and Ms Doyle advocacy and support to secure the funding and ensure that the Blue Mountains community can benefit from this initiative.
Cherie Brandon, health promotion worker, Centre said: "The centre is well placed to contribute to an effective, co-ordinated health and safety response for non-fatal strangulation victim-survivors, as an extension of our Ending Violence Improving Equality program."
NSW Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, Jodie Harrison, said the grants would fund intervention initiatives that support specific groups at higher risk, including women and children, First Nations people and LGBTIQ+ people and people with disability.
