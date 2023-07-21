Blue Mountains Gazette
Grant to prevent and respond to sexual violence in the Blue Mountains

July 21 2023 - 2:24pm
The Blue Mountains Women's Health and Resource Centre will receive grant funding to deliver programs that better recognise and respond to domestic, family and sexual violence in the Blue Mountains, as part of the $10.5 million grant process jointly funded by both state and federal governments.

