RoseyRavelston Books has new home at Lyttleton Co-op

Booklovers be warned. The popular Mid Mountains social enterprise bookshop RoseyRavelston Books is moving to a new home in August on the north side of Lawson.
The store is moving from Nauti Studios on the Great Western Highway at Hazelbrook, to the Lyttleton Co-op store, doubling their titles from 3,000 to 6,000 and increasing their opening hours.
The bookstore's co-founders Catherine Sell and Zac Quinn said after three years and "amazing support from the Mid Mountains community" they "outgrew" their space.
They could not find a suitable retail space, but were lucky to find a mutually agreeable option with the Co-op.
"We already had a great relationship with Lyttleton Stores through shared values of sustainability and community, as well as using their food platters for our A Bookshop of One's Own evenings (when readers take over the bookshop)," Ms Sell said.
"On one of these evenings we mentioned to Lyttletons Jacinta [Carmichael-Parissi] we were looking for other options to grow. She mentioned they were looking for a partner - and the rest is history."
The bookstore, whose name comes from characters in a George Orwell novel, donates 50 per cent of their profits to charities supporting refugees, including the Blue Mountains Refugee Support Group.
"We love the community that has been built around the Co-operative and can't wait to build on that," Ms Sell added.
The reopening of the bookshop and the co-op will be on Saturday August 12 with events during the day, including a children's hour, bands and poetry readings, as well as food and drinks from Lyttleton.
The bookstore's opening days and hours will be extended to match those of Lyttleton - six days a week (closed Mondays).
"We'll have the added benefit of being right next door to Lyttleton Stores Co-operative with the fantastic food, artwork and local artisan products they provide."
A spokeswoman for the four year old Co-operative, Erst Carmichael, said they were excited to be "sharing the space with a like-minded bookshop" and heralded it as a "new and exciting era for the Co-op and for members and customers" after some "difficulties" from the economic downturn.
The shop will be closed the first week of August to see the bookshop move in, and to reposition the Co-op in the largest shop space, called Preserve.
The Co-op is in the heritage building at 1 Badgery Cresent, Lawson. For information about the celebratory launch visit: https://www.lyttletonstores.com.au or phone 4759 3478.
