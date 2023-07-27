Blue Mountains Gazette
RoseyRavelston Books has new home at Lyttleton Co-op

By B C Lewis
Updated July 28 2023 - 11:41am, first published 5:00am
Booklovers be warned. The popular Mid Mountains social enterprise bookshop RoseyRavelston Books is moving to a new home in August on the north side of Lawson.

