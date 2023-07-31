The endless hills and steps in the Mountains are proving the perfect training ground for a Springwood mum who is taking on the Kokoda Track to raise funds for a cause that is close to her heart.
Ten years ago, Deanne Cole's daughter, Indi, was stillborn.
Ms Cole since has had three children and knows that Indi would have been the "best big sister to Samara, Sebastian and Steffi - but it just wasn't to be".
To honour her memory, from August 10 to 18 she is taking on the 96-kilometre track in Papua New Guinea to raise money for Bears of Hope.
"Bears Of Hope provides exceptional care and support for families who experience the loss of their baby through miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal or infant loss," Ms Cole said.
"One of those ways is to provide 'cuddle cots', an insulated basinet cot, that allows for the baby to stay with their parents in the hospital room giving that additional time before finally saying goodbye."
The cost of one of the cuddle cots is $6,500, which is her fundraising target, but all money raised either above or below that will go to the charity.
Bears of Hope Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support Incorporated is an Australia non-for-profit organisation and donations of $2+ are tax deductible. (For more info on their services check out www.bearsofhope.org.au.)
The link for the fundraising page with more info about the Kokoda Track walk and the charity can be found at https://kokoda.gofundraise.com.au/page/Deanne-40931994.
