Fire and Rescue officers responding to a fire alarm in the Imperial Hotel in Mt Victoria recently were unable to get into the building without a forced entry.
They had to return to their station to get a key to get in and, while they were still investigating a possible fire source, several residents entered the old pub, sparking safety concerns.
The incident, on June 7, was revealed in a letter from council's CEO, Rosemary Dillon, to Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, whose staff - along with Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle's - had raised concerns about the deteriorating state of the hotel.
Both MPs have been contacted by Mt Victorian locals who fear the hotel is dying by neglect. They have also seen squatters inside who could easily get in through the fencing.
The property closed in 2017. It was bought in February that year by One Pro Blue Mountains Hotel Pty Ltd.
Council officers met with the owners on site in May, raising concerns about the condition of the building and the accessible fencing.
Subsequently, several steps were taken:
According to council, the fire safety work is progressing and the asbestos clean-up has been completed.
One Pro Blue Mountains Hotel which has had two development applications approved: One for the restoration and fit-out of the existing hotel, the second for the demolition of the adjacent motel and construction of a 39-room hotel.
Council and the company had lengthy negotiations as the DAs were being developed.
Dr Dillon wrote in her letter to Ms Templeman: "Ultimately the proposals were strongly supported by council staff and, if constructed, will significantly boost the vitality of Mt Victoria while protecting (if not enhancing) heritage values and character."
Council believes the company still intends to act on the development consents.
A year ago, One Pro Investment Group, reassured the Gazette its plans to convert the pub into a boutique Radisson hotel will still happen but had been delayed by COVID and border closures.
The group was contacted for comment last week for this story but did not respond.
