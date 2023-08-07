Council opens applications to help preserve heritage listed buildings

Applications are now open for Blue Mountains heritage property owners to receive funding for necessary conservation works.
Blue Mountains City Council announced that thanks to an injection of funding from the NSW government, the fund - which is currently in its fourth year - will be continuing for a further two years.
This year's funding, totalling $11,000, was distributed to six property owners for minor conservation works. The new round of grants has a total of $15,000 to award, and individual grants will be up to $2,500 each.
"This year's Fund assisted several initiatives, including helping the owners of the Savoy/Trocadero in Katoomba to prepare a Conservation Management Strategy. This will help guide the future of this significant site and assist with the future use of the building," Mayor Mark Greenhill said.
"Another successful project was the renewal of a street-facing roof plane to the Lyttleton Stores in Lawson, built in 1884."
Lyttleton Stores is a community focal point as well as a historic landmark, with its not-for-profit co-op providing services to the community including fresh food and artisan workshops.
The council contributed to the cost of significant repairs to the roof, which was leaking into the shop areas and damaging original timber lined ceilings.
The council's heritage team also helped with advice on materials and details to ensure the roof retained its historic character.
The owners of the Stores have now replaced the roof sheets with new plain galvanised sheets to match historic details, ensuring not just watertight shop interiors, but also that the historic look of this landmark building is preserved.
One of the owners of the Lyttleton Stores building, Erst Carmichael, expressed her satisfaction with the outcome, saying the roof "looks wonderful and has added to the heritage beauty of the streetscape".
Other projects funded in this year's round included window replacements and repairs, and repainting shopfronts in heritage colours schemes.
Funding will go to buildings either listed as local heritage items or as heritage conservation areas in the Blue Mountains Local Environment Plan.
Priority will be given to minor conservation works to buildings in main streets of village centres, and/or will provide a public benefit to the community, such as improvements to building exteriors.
For enquiries, please contact the council at HeritageAssistanceFund@bmcc.nsw.gov.au or on 02 4780 5000.
