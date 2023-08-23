The Joan's Q Theatre is proud to present a beautiful new play exploring the connections we find in unexpected places, written by award-winning playwright Tasnim Hossain and directed by Bali Padda.
The Village is a captivating exploration of love, loss, the distance between generations and the bonds we make when we find a way to reach through our differences.
The story unfolds when an unlikely friendship forms between two women whose differences intersect at the point where we can all connect - family.
The Village is inspired by members of Penrith City Council's Village Café - an initiative proudly delivered by council in partnership with local services and organisations to promote wellbeing and community connection.
Q Theatre wishes to thank the people of Kingswood, without whom this work would not exist.
The Village is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, September 21 at 7.30pm (preview performance), Friday, September 22, at 7.30pm (opening night) and Saturday, September 23, at 2pm and 7.30pm.
It is suitable for audiences aged 15+. The production contains mild coarse language.
Tickets: preview performance - standard $25, student $20. Friday/Saturday general public - standard $40, concession $35, student $20. A booking fee of $5 applies.
To purchase, see https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/the-village/,
