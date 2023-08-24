Spring comes early with daffodil show at Mt Tomah gardens

With spring coming early this year, there's no better time to explore the beauty of the daffodils at Blue Mountains Botanic Garden Mount Tomah.
Horticulturalist Mat Murray said visitors can immerse themselves in more than 150,000 cool climate gems this season as the largest cupped daffodils take shape on display at the Brunet Meadow in the Blue Mountains Botanic Gardens Mt Tomah.
The walk lasts for 90 minutes ($30 for adults and free for under 12's with an accompanying adult). Walks are running from 10.30am - 12pm and 1pm - 2.30pm.
There is also a make your own crepe paper flower workshop and school holiday workshops.
The gardens are open daily from 9am to 5pm, the Visitor Centre is open from 9.30am to 5pm. Blue Mountains Botanic Garden Mount Tomah is on Bells Line of Road, Mount Tomah. There is an on site cafe.
There are also guided walking tours available (by donation) on Sundays through winter.
For more information, see bluemountainsbotanicgarden.com.au.
