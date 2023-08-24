Hundreds of crayfish have been found dead in a Hazelbrook creek, prompting Blue Mountains City Council to issue a warning to avoid the waterway.
A tour guide discovered the dead Giant Spiny Crayfish on Wednesday, August 23. A later inspection by council staff found up to 1000 of the crayfish either dead or dying, extending at least 600m downstream from Oaklands Road/Hall Parade at Hazelbrook.
The council started an investigation immediately along with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which has included testing water and the crayfish carcasses.
"Council is working closely with the EPA on this matter," said Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill.
"Council advises against contact with the water in the creek, or the affected crayfish, until the cause of the deaths can be determined. This applies to humans and pets."
Warning signs have been put up at the location to warn those visiting the area that the water has been contaminated and is being investigated. The tributary drains a sub-catchment, with mainly residential development in the area.
The crayfish carcasses are being sampled at an EPA laboratory in Lidcombe. Results are expected to take at least one week and testing may be ongoing as results become available.
The Giant Spiny Crayfish, a local native species, face many dangers from runoff, pesticides and habitat destruction. Crayfish traps are illegal in Blue Mountains swamps and waterways.
In 2012, more than 1000 crayfish died from a pesticide spill at Wentworth Falls. Research later revealed the crayfish populations made a remarkable recovery from the contamination.
Blue Mountains City Council later won an award in 2019 for its efforts to protect Wentworth Falls Lake and Jamison Creek from stormwater pollution and other threats posed by urban runoff.
Council is calling on anyone who may have observed anything being dumped or washed into the creek to contact the council on 4780 5000 or the EPA Pollution hotline on 131 555.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.