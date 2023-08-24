Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Blue Mountains City Council issues warning following crayfish kill event at Hazelbrook

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 24 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 4:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds of crayfish have been found dead in a Hazelbrook creek, prompting Blue Mountains City Council to issue a warning to avoid the waterway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.