Support available for Blue Mountains heritage protection

Traditional owners, conservation groups and organisations protecting the Blue Mountains national heritage are encouraged to apply for a new round of federal government grant funding.
Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, says $5.3 million in grant funding is available for protects that protect Australia's unique national heritage sites including the Greater Blue Mountains.
"There are many organisations across the Mountains that do amazing work preserving the natural heritage of the Blue Mountains," said Ms Templeman.
"Protecting our natural heritage is such an important task and these grants can cover some of the unavoidable costs involved.
"Grant funding can be used to support salaries of staff, personnel, or contractors working on eligible projects. The funding can also be used to cover the cost of external expert advice.
"The cost of planning, environmental and other regulatory approvals can be supported by the grant funding, as well as the purchase or hire of materials and equipment."
Ms Templeman said the grants funding is an important part of the government's commitment to protect and restore places on the National Heritage List.
"The previous round of fundings we able to help eradicate feral species, protect Indigenous cultural heritage sites, and repair critical infrastructure following extreme weather.
"The Blue Mountains is on the National Heritage List for a reason, and it needs to be maintained and protected in practical ways."
Applications for the 2023-24 grant round are open until October 12 2023. Grants range from $25,000 to $400,000.
To find out more and apply, visit business.gov.au, GrantConnect or phone 132 846.
