Support available for Blue Mountains heritage protection

September 12 2023 - 12:00pm
Federal Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek and Macquarie MP Susan Templeman in Blackheath. Picture supplied
Traditional owners, conservation groups and organisations protecting the Blue Mountains national heritage are encouraged to apply for a new round of federal government grant funding.

