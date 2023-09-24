She proved a pivotal player in the Swans win against the Giants in the AFLW's first round.
Game commentators reported that Brenna Tarrant made "three game saving marks" as the Giants threatened late in the match, in the AFLW's first round of the season on Father's Day.
Tarrant, 21, "was composed to not only take the marks, but to move the ball into space and out of danger with her kicks," afl.com.au reported.
"To start off with a win was pretty awesome, for it to be against the Giants was another thing," she told the Gazette.
The defender started with the Melbourne Demons straight out of St Columba's in 2019 and was headhunted by the Sydney Swans' inaugural AFLW for 2022, finishing the season with 81 disposals and 21 marks.
"I literally just finished school at St Columba's and it was straight to Melbourne after the school formal." she said.
Tarrant said her priority when she is under pressure in a game is to "be composed and execute when it's my turn".
"The team wants success and I think the path we're on is the right one. We're a tight knit group so we're super supportive of each other.
"The challenge is probably trying to be patient. We only get 10 games a year, so for the rest of the year you're trying to work on your skills, fitness, etc ... for a small period of time."
There has been a flow on in their game from "the Matildas effect" with "lots of young girls [coming to the games] with their families".
"It's heartwarming, the attendance was far less last season," she added.
But she still needs a "side job" to get by.
"We don't quite have a liveable wage at the moment, but thanks to our Players'Association, the idea of footy being a full-time job is nearing.
"I've always dreamed of being where I am. Knowing I'm one of about 500 women that are actually living this exact dream, does make me pretty excited. Now, I just want to be the best teammate I can be and become a small part in this team's prolonged success.
The former East Blaxland player now lives close to the Sydney stadium to train. Mum Heidi Rickard said it's wonderful having her daughter in the same state after she spent three years in Melbourne, including during the COVID lockdown period.
