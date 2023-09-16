It's rhodo season again and the volunteers behind the Campbell Rhododendron Gardens are gearing up for their annual influx of visitors.
The gardens host their Welcome Weeks from Saturday, September 30, through to Sunday, November 5.
This is when the plants are looking their best, with hundreds of rhododendrons and azaleas in full bloom in every colour imaginable. The waratahs will also be in flower.
Every year, thousands of visitors from across Australia and the world enjoy the vibrant valley views from the accessible lookout, or meander along the winding paths through exotic plants under the native eucalypts.
During welcome weeks, the Rhodo Tea Rooms are open from Thursday to Sunday 10am-3.30pm for delicious Aussie cream teas. They will also be open on the public holiday, Monday, October 2.
The information booth is staffed by knowledgeable volunteers every day during Welcome Weeks and will have unique souvenirs for sale so you can take home a memento of your visit.
The gardens are in Bacchante Street, Blackheath, and can be reached by walking from the railway station. Entry is $5 admission (members and under 18s free). Gates open 9am to 6pm. Dogs on leads welcome.
The Gnome Convention will be back for the Blackheath Rhododendron Festival weekend of November 4-5, with over 1000 gnomes hiding in the gardens. For more information, see www.rhodgarden.org.au.
