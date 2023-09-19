Street University opens, brings flair to helping Katoomba youths

Class is now in session in Katoomba, as the newly established Street University has officially opened to a crowd of cheering kids and adults alike.
The free community space, found at 93 Katoomba Street, was launched on September 18 with speeches, dancing, and plenty of music.
The Street University concept is a unique intervention centre built around drug, alcohol, and mental health services.
The service runs educational, artistic and cultural programs, or "hooks", to engage difficult-to-reach young people and bring them into the centres.
The building is complete with stylish murals along the walls, a dance floor, several spaces equipped with instruments and tech for making music, and more.
Federal member for Macquarie Susan Templeman cut the ribbon on the day, and thanked everyone who made the project a reality.
"We look forward to seeing this go from strength to strength... we're really proud of all you young people, and we hope this helps," she said.
Around 178 young people have already connected to the Street University in the three months before the official opening day.
"This is a terrific example of the power of music, dance and other creative activities to engage young people in early intervention around drug and alcohol use," Ms Templeman said.
"I look forward to seeing the difference it makes in young people's lives."
Aunty Carol Cooper provided a Welcome to Country and said on the day: "Please, enjoy your life. Think of everybody else around you."
Aunty Sue Tate also attended the day, and added: "It is so very important for our community to be able to... deliver programs, deliver life, deliver hope, love, joy and happiness to our youth."
Developed by the Ted Noffs foundation, the Street University in Katoomba was funded by Wentworth Healthcare, the provider of the Nepean Blue Mountains Primary Health Network.
Wentworth Healthcare CEO, Lizz Reay, said that she was proud to bring this innovative youth service to the streets of Katoomba.
"Our region has been lacking alcohol and other drug support services and particularly services that engage with young people in a non-clinical setting," she said.
"To be able to bring this innovative service to the Blue Mountains is at the heart of why Primary Health Networks exist."
Matt Noffs, CEO of the Ted Noffs Foundation, said that the biggest strength of the Street University lies in its ability to connect with the most at-risk and disadvantaged young people.
"The Street University model combines two key areas, engagement and therapy. Young people are first offered a space they help design that has real meaning and buy in for them," he said.
"Once they are engaged with this space, our service's trained counsellors provide support and guidance to help them make positive, sustainable changes in their lives."
The Street University in Katoomba is open Monday to Friday, 12pm-7pm. Walk-ins are accepted, and no appointments or referrals are needed. For more information, visit: www.nbmphn.com.au/KatoombaStreetUniversity.
