Blue Mountains Cultural Centre's latest exhibition, sensorial, opens in Katoomba

The Blue Mountains Cultural Centre has worked closely with Katoomba Neurodiversity Hub for the duration of the exhibition's development, engaging Katoomba Neurodiversity Hub Founder, Michelle Swan and art therapist, Amy Bell. The pair worked with participants in the development of an interactive artwork. This artwork, titled Explore the possibilities, is a fully interactive backyard landscape that has been impacted by an alien craft. Gallery visitors are invited to leave their preconceived notions about galleries at the door and touch, play and engage with all aspects of this artwork.