Iconic Zig Zag steam railway celebrates birthday in style

Updated October 9 2023 - 5:16pm, first published October 6 2023 - 6:00am
The iconic Zig Zag Railway on the outskirts of Lithgow will celebrate its 154th birthday in style with a grand reopening event in October to celebrate the engineering achievements and heritage of the railway.

