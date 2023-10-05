Iconic Zig Zag steam railway celebrates birthday in style

The iconic Zig Zag Railway on the outskirts of Lithgow will celebrate its 154th birthday in style with a grand reopening event in October to celebrate the engineering achievements and heritage of the railway.
Acting Chief Executive Daniel Zolfel said the event was an opportunity to celebrate the railway's reopening and pay homage to the railway line's history.
"The community event will see six train rides operating, taking passengers from Clarence Station to Top Points and return, traversing about five-and-a-half kilometres of track through picturesque tunnels and viaducts with market stalls, entertainment and steam engine displays," he said,
When Zig Zag first opened in 1869 it was lauded as the greatest civil engineering work in Australia and was considered worldwide as an engineering marvel.
"On 18th October, 1869 the first official train ran across the Zig Zag to Bowenfels and sight-seeing parties came from all over to witness it and yet it remains as one of the major engineering achievements of the railway era," Mr Zolfel said.
"This October, Zig Zag will mark 154 years since it first opened and it's no mean feat that it's not only stood the test of time, but still captures the hearts of families and rail enthusiasts after so many years," he said.
"Passengers get to see first-hand how locomotives used to operate during Australia's steam train era, as a fireman shovels coal into the train's red-hot firebox.
On the day there will be six taster (45 minute) train rides on two Zig Zag locomotives, Steam Locomotive 218A and Diesel Hydraulic Locomotive 1004, hauling the train in a Top and Tail arrangement to ensure as many people as possible can enjoy this historic event. There will also be free shuttle buses from Lithgow.
"We've been overwhelmed at the outpouring of support since we opened in May, with every weekend fully booked until almost the end of the year. We hope that by offering these additional services on this special day, it will allow more people to get a taste of Zig Zag after all these years," Mr Zolfel said.
Passengers will be traveling almost along the same route as the original railway in 1869, with a giant "Z" shaped track carved into the side of the Mountain.
The railway was severely damaged by the State Mine Fire, in October 2013. They lost a diesel rail motor, 10 passenger carriages, four accommodation carriages and signal operating equipment. Further restoration of vehicles and infrastructure was then further set back by the devastating Gospers Mountain bushfire in 2019, with the main office with decades of records, the locomotive workshop and an estimated 3500 sleepers, reduced to ashes.
Chairman, Lee Burton said had it not been for the tireless efforts of volunteers and paid staff as well as community support and government funding, the iconic railway would not have made it back to operation.
"Volunteers and staff have been working tirelessly to return the railway to passenger services by restoring locomotives, carriages and kilometres of track," Mr Burton said.
"It's now full steam ahead for Australia's most iconic tourist railway and this special grand reopening event will celebrate not only our past but as we look to the future after this incredible rebirth," he said.
The Zig Zag Railway is staffed by dozens of active volunteers who have all received extensive professional training as part of the Railway's completely revamped safety management system - an industry best-practice model that will see the Zig Zag return as one of the safest railways of its type in the world.
Tickets to ride on the October 21 train event are $27.50. There will be market stalls, steam displays and free live music. Go to https://zigzagrailway.au/celebrate-the-grand-reopening-of-the-famous-zig-zag-railway/ to find out more.
