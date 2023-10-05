Blue Mountains Gazette
Fundraising concert at Wentworth Falls School of Arts

Updated October 9 2023 - 4:23pm, first published October 6 2023 - 10:02am
A special fundraising concert will be held at Wentworth Falls School of Arts on Sunday, October 29 from 2-430pm.

