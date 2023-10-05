Fundraising concert at Wentworth Falls School of Arts

A special fundraising concert will be held at Wentworth Falls School of Arts on Sunday, October 29 from 2-430pm.
The concert is raising money to support the Banjima Aboriginal Native Title Corporation in their campaign to clean up Wittenoom Mine in Western Australia.
The asbestos mine has never been repatriated and although the town of Wittenoom was recently buried, the area remains the most toxic site in the southern hemisphere.
Local organiser, Laraine Smith, knows how toxic asbestos is having recently been diagnosed herself with mesothelioma.
"Mesothelioma is currently an incurable cancer caused only by exposure to asbestos. I can't imagine what it is like for the Banjima community having this toxic pile of asbestos tailings on their country. The blue asbestos fibres are just blowing in the wind and have already entered waterways on their country. They need every support in their campaign to get their country healed," she said.
Laraine also reports that this concert is very important to the Banjima people. "The community are very touched there is a group of people in the Blue Mountains who actually care and want to support them in their campaign".
The concert will be a blend of different music genres, from the well known Crowd Around Community Choir led by Kate Swadling, with its eclectic mix of pop, African, Gospel and traditional songs in acapella. The Heathens Community Choir led by Christine Wheeler will be performing some of their new repertoire from their recent collaboration with Judy Small.
Wombat's Crossing are an exceptional local ensemble group comprising Christine Wheeler, Rebecca Daniel and Leigh Burkett. Their sound is harmonic blends of violin, voice, guitar and bouzouki.
The concert will conclude with a performance from A Few Good Spooky Men, well known for their glorious harmonies, and songs to make you laugh and cry. Their set will end with an acapella version of Treaty, adapted with permission from Yothu Yindi.
The afternoon will conclude with a silent auction of three unique artworks donated by Kelsie King, Ernie Newman, and Lee Hampdon.
Costs for the concert are $25 waged, $15 unwaged. Afternoon tea provided.
Tickets can be purchased through Humanitix via https://events.humanitix.com/wittenoom-rehabilitation-we-stand-with-the-banjima-people.
Additional separate donations can be made via: https://www.mycause.com.au/p/318900/wittenoom-rehabilitation-we-stand-with-banjima-people.
