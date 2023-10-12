Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Blue Mountains students solving real-world STEM challenges

October 13 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From coding and robotics to biodiversity and bushfire regeneration, Blue Mountains students are learning new skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.