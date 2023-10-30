Blue Mountains Gazette
State of the Beaches report rates Wentworth Falls Lake water quality as 'poor'

By B C Lewis
Updated October 31 2023 - 11:10am, first published 6:00am
An annual report monitoring the water quality of waterways around the state from the Department of Planning and the Environment [DPE] said Wentworth Falls Lake and Minnehaha Falls in Katoomba had the worst health ratings of "poor" and "very poor" for water pollution.

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

