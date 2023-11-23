Theatre Mamusidom will stage a classic Willy Russell play, Shirley Valentine, in early December.
Shirley is a middle-aged English housewife who has left her Liverpool home for a short holiday in Greece. In this heartwarming, funny and, at times, poignant play, Shirley struggles to find her lost identity and desire for fulfilment.
She contrasts her banal life of drudgery in England with her new found freedom.
The play examines issues such as loneliness, conformity, gender roles and expectations.
Actor Liz de Koster, as Shirley, embarks on a journey, both literally and metaphorically and, in doing so, finds liberation and self discovery.
Directing is also the start of a new journey for Peta Toppano, veteran actor of stage, screen and television. Her myriad credits include a leading role in mini series Return to Eden, Fields of Fire for which she received a best actress nomination, as Fantine in the stage production of Les Miserables and countless others.
At Blackheath Baptist Church, 6 Bundarra St, Blackheath on Saturday, December 2 and 9, at 2pm and 7.30pm and on Sunday, December 3, and 10 at 3pm.
Tix: trybooking.com/CMRKS or Colliers Crystals in Blackheath or at the door.
