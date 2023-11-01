Maximising website performance: Best practices for web development

Website performance is a critical factor in providing a good user experience for visitors to your site, not a frustrating one. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



In today's fast-paced digital landscape, website performance has emerged as a critical factor that can make or break an online presence.

Picture this: you stumble upon a promising website with intriguing content or products that pique your interest. You click the link eagerly, only to be met with a slow-loading, sluggish page that frustrates your every interaction. What do you do? Chances are, you hit the back button and move on to another site where the user experience is smoother and more gratifying.

That's exactly what other internet users do. So, if your site isn't providing the optimum experience, you're probably losing potential customers. What's the solution? You might want to consider expert assistance like Pursuit Digital's service to assess your site and make the necessary adjustments.

It's also crucial to stay well-informed about the latest web development best practices. In this blog, we'll delve into web development tips for increasing search engine rankings and conversion rates.

Understanding website performance

The aspects mentioned above are all components of website performance, which refers to the site's speed and responsiveness. It's a critical factor in providing good user experience for your visitors.

When a website loads quickly and smoothly, users are more likely to stick around and engage with your content. On the other hand, slow-loading websites can frustrate users and lead to high bounce rates.

Here are five metrics you can use to measure how good your site is with reference to average user needs:

Load time: The time it takes for a web page to fully load everything, including all images, videos, scripts, and other resources. Page speed: How quickly the page can start rendering content in the user's browser. Time to first byte (TTFB): The duration it takes before the user's browser receives the first byte of data from a web server. Number of requests: The requests made by the browser as it loads a page. Page size: The total size of all resources required to load a web page, including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, images, videos, and other media.

Bounce rates can also offer insight into how visitors perceive your site. However, it isn't a straightforward metric when it comes to technical performance since visitors can also be repelled by the quality of your content.

Nevertheless, the significance of these factors has become pronounced in recent years, thanks to the growth in smartphone usage. With a global count of over 7 billion mobile phone users, optimising your site for these devices has never been more critical. Ensuring that your site not only adapts but thrives on smartphones and other handheld devices can directly impact your user engagement, search engine visibility, and overall conversion rates.

What influences website performance?

Before you start measuring the aspects discussed above, you must first pinpoint the main influencers. They are as follows:

Hosting: The quality of hosting service can have a significant impact on website performance. A poorly optimised or overloaded server can result in slow load times and poor page speed.

Code quality: Poorly written code can increase CPU usage and load times and can lead to other performance issues. Therefore, it's vital to use clean, optimised code that follows best practices for optimal website performance.

Size and complexity of web pages: Large complex web pages with lots of images, videos, and other media can impact page speed and result in slow load times.

Use of third-party scripts: Third-party unoptimised scripts, such as analytics tracking codes and social media widgets, may also be the culprits of poor website performance.

Browser compatibility: Different browsers can handle web pages differently, which can impact website performance.

Network speed and connectivity: The reliability of a user's internet connection can also impact website performance. Websites that are optimised for slower connections (such as mobile devices on cellular networks) will generally perform better overall.

Solving and optimising these factors can improve overall website responsiveness and provide better user experience.

Best practices for maximising website performance



Consider the following tips if you're looking to achieve optimal performance:

1 Optimise website assets

Large file sizes can slow down page load times and increase the amount of data to be transferred, which can negatively impact the user experience. Therefore, optimising web assets like images, videos, CSS, and JavaScript files is a crucial step.

Some techniques you should consider include:

Compressing images: Doing this reduces the file size without significantly impacting the image quality. There are many tools - free and premium - you can use to achieve this, but paying for the premium version gives you better results.

Using responsive images: Responsive images are images optimised for different screen sizes. They can be served in different sizes depending on the user's device, which can reduce the amount of data that needs to be transferred. This is crucial now that more people are shifting towards increased mobile usage

Minifying CSS and JavaScript files: Minifying involves removing unnecessary whitespace and comments from CSS and JavaScript files. This can help the course by reducing file size, consequently improving page load times.

Using CDNs: Content delivery networks (CDNs) can help improve website performance by storing website assets on multiple servers around the world. This reduces the distance that data needs to travel to reach users.

Using lazy loading: Lazy loading is a technique that involves loading images and other assets only when they are needed. This can reduce the amount of data that needs to be transferred and improve page load times.

Optimising the assets of your website is pivotal for creating a high-performing, user-friendly, and successful website.

2 Implement caching

Caching involves storing data that's frequently accessed in a cache so that it can be retrieved easily without having to be reloaded from the server. As a result, the server response times can go down, enhancing user experience.

There are two main types of caching:

Browser caching: In browser caching, the data (such as images, CSS, and JavaScript files) is stored in the user's browser cache. This allows the browser to retrieve the data quickly without having to request it from the server. To implement browser caching, website owners can set expiry dates on website assets using HTTP headers.

Server-side caching: This technique utilises server cache for storage. It can include database queries, API responses, and other data that's frequently accessed by users. Website owners can use caching plug-ins or modules that are available for their web server or content management system to get the best results.

Incorporating caching mechanisms into your web development strategy can enhance the overall performance and usability of your web pages, contributing to a positive and engaging online presence.

3 Minimise HTTP requests

Minimising HTTP requests is an effective way to speed up page loading times. HTTP requests are made by the browser to retrieve all the resources required to load a web page, such as images, scripts, and stylesheets. The more requests made, the longer it takes to load the page.

To reduce the number of HTTP requests, website owners can use several techniques, including:

Consolidating CSS and JavaScript files: By combining multiple CSS and JavaScript files into a single file, website owners can reduce the number of HTTP requests required to load a page.

Using image sprites: Image sprites involve combining multiple images into a single file and then using CSS to display only the portion of the image that's needed.

Minimising the use of external resources: External resources such as fonts, videos, and social media widgets can significantly increase the number of HTTP requests required to load a page.

With the tips above, you can drastically reduce the number of requests made to your server.

4 Prioritise above-the-fold content



Above-the-fold is the portion of a web page that's visible without scrolling down. It's often the most important content, as it contains key information, including headlines and calls to action, vital for the user's decision-making.

Optimising this content can have a significant impact on perceived page load speed. Prioritising it can create the impression that the page is loading faster, even if other elements are still loading in the background. To optimise above-the-fold content, minimise the use of external resources on your site and use lazy loading.

5 Optimise for mobile usage

Mobile website performance is another crucial way of maximising site performance, especially in this mobile-first era. With more users accessing websites on smartphones, mobile web traffic has increased over the past few years. Today, it accounts for over 58 per cent of global internet usage.

Therefore, optimising a website for mobile usage can greatly impact its overall performance. Most of the solutions here include the tasks already discussed in the article, including using a responsive design and reducing page load times.

Simplifying navigation is another improvement that can make your site appealing to users, especially those accessing your website through mobile. While at it, consider employing touch-friendly buttons to further improve user experience.

Conclusion

Website performance is a critical factor in providing good user experience for visitors. Slow-loading websites can frustrate users and lead to high bounce rates, resulting in lost potential customers.