Maximising website performance: Best practices for web development

This is branded content.
In today's fast-paced digital landscape, website performance has emerged as a critical factor that can make or break an online presence.
Picture this: you stumble upon a promising website with intriguing content or products that pique your interest. You click the link eagerly, only to be met with a slow-loading, sluggish page that frustrates your every interaction. What do you do? Chances are, you hit the back button and move on to another site where the user experience is smoother and more gratifying.
That's exactly what other internet users do. So, if your site isn't providing the optimum experience, you're probably losing potential customers. What's the solution? You might want to consider expert assistance like Pursuit Digital's service to assess your site and make the necessary adjustments.
It's also crucial to stay well-informed about the latest web development best practices. In this blog, we'll delve into web development tips for increasing search engine rankings and conversion rates.
The aspects mentioned above are all components of website performance, which refers to the site's speed and responsiveness. It's a critical factor in providing good user experience for your visitors.
When a website loads quickly and smoothly, users are more likely to stick around and engage with your content. On the other hand, slow-loading websites can frustrate users and lead to high bounce rates.
Here are five metrics you can use to measure how good your site is with reference to average user needs:
Bounce rates can also offer insight into how visitors perceive your site. However, it isn't a straightforward metric when it comes to technical performance since visitors can also be repelled by the quality of your content.
Nevertheless, the significance of these factors has become pronounced in recent years, thanks to the growth in smartphone usage. With a global count of over 7 billion mobile phone users, optimising your site for these devices has never been more critical. Ensuring that your site not only adapts but thrives on smartphones and other handheld devices can directly impact your user engagement, search engine visibility, and overall conversion rates.
Before you start measuring the aspects discussed above, you must first pinpoint the main influencers. They are as follows:
Solving and optimising these factors can improve overall website responsiveness and provide better user experience.
Consider the following tips if you're looking to achieve optimal performance:
1 Optimise website assets
Large file sizes can slow down page load times and increase the amount of data to be transferred, which can negatively impact the user experience. Therefore, optimising web assets like images, videos, CSS, and JavaScript files is a crucial step.
Some techniques you should consider include:
Optimising the assets of your website is pivotal for creating a high-performing, user-friendly, and successful website.
2 Implement caching
Caching involves storing data that's frequently accessed in a cache so that it can be retrieved easily without having to be reloaded from the server. As a result, the server response times can go down, enhancing user experience.
There are two main types of caching:
Incorporating caching mechanisms into your web development strategy can enhance the overall performance and usability of your web pages, contributing to a positive and engaging online presence.
3 Minimise HTTP requests
Minimising HTTP requests is an effective way to speed up page loading times. HTTP requests are made by the browser to retrieve all the resources required to load a web page, such as images, scripts, and stylesheets. The more requests made, the longer it takes to load the page.
To reduce the number of HTTP requests, website owners can use several techniques, including:
With the tips above, you can drastically reduce the number of requests made to your server.
4 Prioritise above-the-fold content
Above-the-fold is the portion of a web page that's visible without scrolling down. It's often the most important content, as it contains key information, including headlines and calls to action, vital for the user's decision-making.
Optimising this content can have a significant impact on perceived page load speed. Prioritising it can create the impression that the page is loading faster, even if other elements are still loading in the background. To optimise above-the-fold content, minimise the use of external resources on your site and use lazy loading.
5 Optimise for mobile usage
Mobile website performance is another crucial way of maximising site performance, especially in this mobile-first era. With more users accessing websites on smartphones, mobile web traffic has increased over the past few years. Today, it accounts for over 58 per cent of global internet usage.
Therefore, optimising a website for mobile usage can greatly impact its overall performance. Most of the solutions here include the tasks already discussed in the article, including using a responsive design and reducing page load times.
Simplifying navigation is another improvement that can make your site appealing to users, especially those accessing your website through mobile. While at it, consider employing touch-friendly buttons to further improve user experience.
Website performance is a critical factor in providing good user experience for visitors. Slow-loading websites can frustrate users and lead to high bounce rates, resulting in lost potential customers.
Fortunately, you can avoid such by considering a few best practices. For instance, optimising web assets, implementing caching, and prioritising above-the-fold content can lead to great results. Try these tips and see your website's traffic improve over time.