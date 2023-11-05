'Get excited about summer' with Mountain Culture and Karu at The Finer Drop

Summer is near and outstanding local and international, premium and craft drinks and food brands will be celebrating with the Finer Drop Festival.
The perfect summer location - The Winx Stand, Royal Randwick Sydney - will host this collection of the industry's best, including the Mountains-own Karu Distillery and Mountain Culture Beer Co., on Saturday, November 18 from 12pm-8pm and and Sunday, November 19, from 12pm-6pm.
Attendees will be able to explore some of the best wines, bubbles, cocktails, spirits and craft beers available in Australia.
They can try an exclusive dining experience or just grab a bite from one of the outstanding food vendors.
Also a part of this celebration of drink and food, will be a bespoke art gallery to browse, amazing prizes up for grabs from Porsche and Sydney Seaplanes, and fantastic live music and lawn games to be enjoyed with friends.
There will be something for everyone at The Finer Drop.
Mountain Culture co-founder, DJ McCready, said they were pumped to be attending the festival and are looking forward to showcasing their brand to a wider audience.
"We've spent the last four years really spending a lot of time in the craft beer community, which is incredible," he said. "We love getting beer to those folks and doing events around where those those folks are hanging out.
"But as we grow as a company ... where we're really the industry leaders in independent, actual craft beer, that's still pushing the boundaries, it's our job as a brewery to bring more people into the fold.
"To really reach outside of people that are already interested in what craft beer has to offer and bring more people in. The industry is growing so much, there's constantly new breweries opening up, there's constantly new breweries coming out with really cool stuff.
"But I feel like being one of the larger scale independent breweries, it's really our responsibility to also create more fans of craft beer, so I feel like this is gonna be an awesome opportunity to do that."
Mr McCready said it will be a great opportunity for Mountain Culture - which just celebrated it's fourth birthday - to be surrounded by other industries, outside of craft beer and alcohol.
"We love taking inspiration from other industries. We've done a lot of collabs to date with folks that are outside of the beer industry for that reason," he said.
"I think it'd be a really great way to get excited about summer and hopefully a lot of new ideas will be sparked.
"There's such a push nowadays for quality in everything and I think that if people are really interested in like an awesome cheese maker, but then get the chance to try some cool new beers. It'll kind of open their minds to, 'Oh, wow, this is neat. Maybe when I'm making my beer selection I'll look for for unique products as well'."
Karu Distillery are also excited be down at The Finer Drop. Co-founder, Nick Ayres, said it'll be nice to share their products with a greater audience in Sydney.
"Really sort of showcasing what we can produce at the base of the mountains and just bring it out to everyone," he said.
"[We hope] to open people's eyes as to what we can produce in craft spirits here in Australia, and just sort of really bring them into being able to support local.
"This is where we like to be, because [Karu] is not just the focus, you're sort of put against everyone and that way, you can see us in the same market. Enjoy your larger brands, while also getting to experience something new. So this is a place that we really like to for us."
Karu will be showcasing a coffee dark and stormy their brand new coffee liqueur, Orsa, and their Outcask Rum, which Mr Ayres calls "an incredible pairing".
Tickets for The Finer Drop are $30 - tinyurl.com/2s3x9sxx. For more information about the festival or too see what brands will be on exhibition, visit - thefinerdrop.com
