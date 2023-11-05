Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

'Get excited about summer' with Mountain Culture and Karu at The Finer Drop

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated November 10 2023 - 12:14pm, first published November 5 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Finer Drop is Sydneys Newest Premium Drinks & Food Festival. Picture supplied.
The Finer Drop is Sydneys Newest Premium Drinks & Food Festival. Picture supplied.

Summer is near and outstanding local and international, premium and craft drinks and food brands will be celebrating with the Finer Drop Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.