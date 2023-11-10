Blue Mountains Gazette
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Katoomba Dad Angus Olsen writes and draws about childhood cancer now the NSW Local Hero

By B C Lewis
Updated November 14 2023 - 2:29pm, first published November 10 2023 - 4:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Katoomba's Angus Olsen has won the Local Hero Award in the 2024 NSW Australian of the Year ceremony.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.