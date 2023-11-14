Leuralla, the 100-year-old mansion which for years housed the Toy and Railway Museum on Balmoral Road in Leura, is for sale.
The seven-bedroom Federation style house was built in 1912 for wealthy yachtsman Harry Andreas and his family. In 1928, NSW MP and barrister, Clive Evatt senior, married Marjorie Andreas and later bought the home from his in-laws.
Defamation lawyer Clive Evatt junior and his wife, Elizabeth, turned it into the toy museum, which ran for nearly 40 years.
Mr Evatt died in 2018 and Mrs Evatt continued to manage the museum but eventually bushfires and COVID lockdowns forced its closure and the sale of most of the contents in 2022.
Leuralla is open for expressions of interest until December 14 through Christie's International Real Estate and McGrath.
