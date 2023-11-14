Blue Mountains Gazette
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Leuralla, the old Toy and Railway Museum in Leura, is for sale

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated November 14 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:30pm
Leuralla in Leura is for sale. File picture
Leuralla, the 100-year-old mansion which for years housed the Toy and Railway Museum on Balmoral Road in Leura, is for sale.

