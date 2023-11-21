Blue Mountains Gazette
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Recording life stories in their own words and voices

JC
By Jennie Curtin
November 21 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leura journalist Penny Jones is helping to record the lives of elderly people - in their own voices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.