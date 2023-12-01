Katoomba High School say a resounding 'no' to violence

This year's White Ribbon Day was a massive event at Katoomba High School, and it was spearheaded by a student on a mission against violence.
School Captain Max Campbell gathered support from students, staff and community services to raise awareness for DV (domestic violence) prevention on November 17.
The day began with a PowerPoint presentation on domestic violence, presented by members of the EViE Project (Ending Violence, improving Equality), an initiative from Blue Mountains Women's Health and Resource Centre.
Students then got stuck into the day with a BBQ and cake stall which raised more than $500 in funding for support service DV West, and a pledge board allowing local community members to sign and pledge to do their part in ending DV.
To top it all off, over 500 students arranged themselves outside for an aerial photo from a drone, declaring the school's resounding "NO" to violence.
The day was part of Max's 'passion project', which is selected by students to let them pursue a topic important to them.
"By targeting students, we can end domestic violence. Because domestic violence is not inevitable, it's completely preventable," said Max.
Despite the day's success, Max has his eyes set on greater heights for the message, with plans to run workshops for Katoomba High School students throughout the United Nations' 16 Days of Advocacy Against Gender Based Violence, which runs from November 25 to December 10.
He was also invited to speak at the Mayor's breakfast about the work Katoomba High School is doing on DV prevention.
"My further hope is that we create an alliance of young people and all schools in the Mountains say no to violence, so we can expand the message to make it stronger," said Max.
