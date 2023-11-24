Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Mountain Culture wants to see Status Quo stay on top of Hottest 100

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
November 25 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The team at Mountain Culture Beer Co celebrate its 2022 GABS Hottest 100 Craft Beer victory. Picture supplied
The team at Mountain Culture Beer Co celebrate its 2022 GABS Hottest 100 Craft Beer victory. Picture supplied

Reigning GABS Hottest 100 winning beer, Mountain Culture's Status Quo, is looking to go back-to-back as Australia's favourite craft beer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.