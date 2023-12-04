For 60 years, Q Theatre Company has been bringing theatre to the people, championing western Sydney artists, stories and communities, and creating access to opportunities to learn, create, perform and participate.
Next year marks the 10th anniversary of its hallmark project, Originate, a six-month theatre training program for pre-professional and emerging artists aged 18+ wanting to build skills, engage in a rigorous ensemble-based performance practice and take the next step in pursuing a career in the performing arts.
Led and supported by the Q Theatre Company team and leading industry professionals, Originate participants build their performance skills through training, experimentation, collaboration and creative problem-solving. The program culminates in a theatre production performed live on stage at The Joan in Penrith and connects young artists with a world of creative career pathways and possibilities.
Originate is open to emerging artists in the first five years of their performance practice. Q Theatre Company champions the development and growth of local western Sydney artists and those living, working or with a connection to the area are strongly encouraged to apply.
"Originate was a life changing experience that enriched my skills and confidence to pursue a practice in the arts... I could not recommend this program enough." - Olivia Niethe, Originate 2023 artist.
Applications close December 15. Group auditions January 9-11. Program begins early February 2024. To apply, please download the info pack which contains key dates and information, then fill out the form. https://www.qtheatre.com.au/originate-2024-eoi/
