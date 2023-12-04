Blue Mountains Gazette
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Applications are now open for Q Theatre Company's emerging artist residency program, Originate

Updated December 5 2023 - 9:02am, first published December 4 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For 60 years, Q Theatre Company has been bringing theatre to the people, championing western Sydney artists, stories and communities, and creating access to opportunities to learn, create, perform and participate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.