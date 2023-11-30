Blue Mountains Gazette
Friday, 1 December 2023
Bringing the beach to Magpie Markets at Lawson

TW
By Tom Walker
November 30 2023 - 6:00pm
The Magpie Up Style Markets might feel like a mini-vacation this year, with organisers trucking in ten tonnes of sand to turn the venue into a makeshift beach.

