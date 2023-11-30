Bringing the beach to Magpie Markets at Lawson

The Magpie Up Style Markets might feel like a mini-vacation this year, with organisers trucking in ten tonnes of sand to turn the venue into a makeshift beach.
The basketball court of Lawson Public School will house the Twilight Beach Market, with the sand provided by event sponsor Shantana Landscaping in Springwood.
Set pieces will include beach balls, deck chairs, palm trees and beach umbrellas for that sea-breeze feeling.
The actual market will include DJ Mic, live music from Conrad Mac, face painting, artisans, ceramics, wood carving, pottery, clothes bags, metal art, and 3D printing.
Foodies will also be able to catch street food stalls as well as a retro ice cream van.
The event is free. It is being held on Saturday December 2, from 3pm-8pm at Lawson Public School, Adelaide Street, Lawson.
Organisers ask that customers catch public transport where possible, and that drivers park in the teachers/local public car park or to park responsibly in front of neighbouring houses.
