Kirinari's Blue Mountains Disability Day Program, affectionately known as 'The Hive', places independence, personal growth and social connections at its heart.
Their philosophy revolves around individuality, with the dedicated Kirinari team working collaboratively with participants, families and caregivers to tailor a program to each individual's unique interests and support needs.
Leonie Ruming has been attending The Hive for the past year and values the program as a space for socialisation. At 66 years old, she visits twice a week and appreciates the opportunity to socialise and explore new connections while enjoying a break from her household, where she resides with five others. She expressed that the staff provide excellent services, and she particularly enjoys paint by numbers.
Similarly, Chris Barling, a long-time attendee, encapsulates the spirit of enjoyment and friendship at The Hive. Participating in various programs such as the Hang Out Group, Build It, and Flexi FriYAY, Chris describes the environment as "fun" and highlights his love for woodwork shed activities and the camaraderie of friends.
Shona Heslehurst, team leader at The Hive, emphasises the program's individualised approach, "Having worked in community services over several years in the Blue Mountains region, I have always wanted the people I support to have as much choice and freedom as possible. That is what I love about Kirinari's Day Program and why I love being a part of this sector - the fun, freedom, and choice. As team leader of the Day Program, it's such a pleasure to be able to provide activities for our community and see the fun and enjoyment customers have while doing so."
This commitment comes to life in the diverse and engaging activities featured in The Hive's 2024 program planner. Whether it's expressing creativity through the 'Build It' woodwork sessions, fostering a connection with nature and the community through the 'Social Explorers' group, or promoting a healthy lifestyle in the 'Get Active' programs, The Hive acknowledges and celebrates the unique interests of each participant.
The 'Hang Out' group will also offer a social setting for shared experiences and camaraderie, while the 'Skills for Life' sessions empower individuals with practical tools for personal development. The Hive thrives on adaptability, ensuring participants have the freedom to choose activities that not only align with their abilities but also bring joy and fulfillment to their lives.
On December 3, International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD) will highlight the diverse talents of people with disability across the country.
This year, 11 official ambassadors have been named the public faces and voices for IDPwD.
Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth said this year's group of Ambassadors is the largest to date and reflects not just the diversity but the intersectionality of disability in Australia.
They are already challenging stereotypes and changing society's attitudes towards disability.
"International Day of People with Disability offers the opportunity to raise the profile of people with disability, and this year, the Albanese government is welcoming a record number of ambassadors from all walks of life to share their stories," Minister Rishworth said.
"From filmmakers and writers to lawyers, actors, and athletes, our Ambassadors will play an important role in demonstrating the strengths and intersecting experiences of people with disability.
"By accepting the invitation to become Ambassadors, these 11 Australians are not just making disability more visible in the community, but providing positive and honest representations of people with disability."
For Ben*, growing up was painful, literally.
The diagnosis of juvenile rheumatoid arthritis at the age of two started him on a difficult path of hospital stays and bed-ridden days. This lasted for most of his childhood and a lot of his adolescence.
It all began with excruciating pain from a swollen elbow and knee. Within 12 months, the disease had spread through his whole body, from his jaw to his little toes.
At age four, while taking massive doses of aspirin and steroids, Ben had a curious conversation with his mother after an appointment with a rheumatologist.
"She said that the rheumatologist felt that by the time I was five, I would probably be in a wheelchair and unlikely to get out of the wheelchair after that, which was not great news," he said.
"And then Mum said, 'He also said that it's unlikely that you're going to live past your 10th birthday'.
"That was mainly due to the drugs - that wasn't due to the disease itself.
"Juvenile arthritis is not necessarily life-threatening in most circumstances."
Ben not only made it past his 10th birthday and got out of his wheelchair; he is now in his early 50s and has packed in a lot between then and now.
As a proud family man, radio announcer, consumer advocate, West Australian Football League Colts coach and avid golfer, Ben has defied all expectations of those early days. He credits starting exercise with a physiotherapist at age 12 for a major turnaround. "She helped us design a program that specifically worked on my core strength, hips, and knees," Ben said.
"I was able to get out of the wheelchair and walk, and I managed to get back on my feet and be able to walk at school, unaided, which was really quite wonderful.
"It felt good to prove the experts wrong.
"At the time, it was the greatest achievement in my life; I was so wrapped to gain that independence, which I still value most highly today.
"My brother and my sister were champion swimmers back in the day, and they had trophies and ribbons all over their rooms, and we were all obviously very proud of them.
"I knew that I wouldn't ever get a trophy or a ribbon for anything, but my mum decided that this was worthy of a trophy, so she went out and bought me one.
"She had it engraved for courage and determination in being able to walk, and I've still got it on my shelf here."
While still having ups and downs since, Ben said the disease has been in remission for many years now, but as far as the future goes, he takes every day as it comes.
*Last name withheld for privacy.
The Benevolent Society's vision is for a just society where all Australians can live their best life, particularly supporting people with disability.
With a team of passionate and dedicated professionals across allied health and its range of services, The Benevolent Society supports people with disability to thrive no matter their goals or needs.
This year, The Benevolent Society are celebrating International Day of People with Disability with its clients and skilled teams of professionals reflecting on advocating and inclusivity.
Manager of Disability Services Gabrielle Boyd believes educating and celebrating individuals with disability within the community is imperative.
"We believe a more inclusive world for people with disability is possible and we know through our actions every day we can help make this a reality," she said.
The Benevolent Society provide a range of allied health therapies and services including diet therapy and nutrition, NDIS support coordination, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, positive behaviour support, psychology and speech pathology.
It also offers a range of services across aged care, early childhood, family and parenting support and mental health.
When it comes to providing disability services, The Benevolent Society specialises in partnering with people of all ages with disability, specifically focusing on adults.
They take the time to listen to clients and their stories and connect them with tailored supports that are relevant to their needs.
Their practitioners are people-first which means that they take the time to understand each person's needs and will support and encourage the steps needed to make positive changes in their lives.
"As an NDIS provider, we build confidence so our clients can choose and manage the support that is best for them," Gabrielle said.
Currently the team in Penrith are accepting new client referrals for the following services:
The Benevolent Society services can be funded through the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) or privately funded payments with telehealth options provided across services.
