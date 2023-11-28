This international day aims to make the world better and fairer Advertising Feature

One in six Australians - or 4.4 million people are living with disability. Picture Shutterstock

On December 3, International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD) will highlight the diverse talents of people with disability across the country.

This year, 11 official ambassadors have been named the public faces and voices for IDPwD.

Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth said this year's group of Ambassadors is the largest to date and reflects not just the diversity but the intersectionality of disability in Australia.

They are already challenging stereotypes and changing society's attitudes towards disability.

"International Day of People with Disability offers the opportunity to raise the profile of people with disability, and this year, the Albanese government is welcoming a record number of ambassadors from all walks of life to share their stories," Minister Rishworth said.

"From filmmakers and writers to lawyers, actors, and athletes, our Ambassadors will play an important role in demonstrating the strengths and intersecting experiences of people with disability.

"By accepting the invitation to become Ambassadors, these 11 Australians are not just making disability more visible in the community, but providing positive and honest representations of people with disability."

Ben defies early odds with courage and determination



For Ben*, growing up was painful, literally.

The diagnosis of juvenile rheumatoid arthritis at the age of two started him on a difficult path of hospital stays and bed-ridden days. This lasted for most of his childhood and a lot of his adolescence.

It all began with excruciating pain from a swollen elbow and knee. Within 12 months, the disease had spread through his whole body, from his jaw to his little toes.

At age four, while taking massive doses of aspirin and steroids, Ben had a curious conversation with his mother after an appointment with a rheumatologist.

"She said that the rheumatologist felt that by the time I was five, I would probably be in a wheelchair and unlikely to get out of the wheelchair after that, which was not great news," he said.

"And then Mum said, 'He also said that it's unlikely that you're going to live past your 10th birthday'.

"That was mainly due to the drugs - that wasn't due to the disease itself.

"Juvenile arthritis is not necessarily life-threatening in most circumstances."

Ben not only made it past his 10th birthday and got out of his wheelchair; he is now in his early 50s and has packed in a lot between then and now.

As a proud family man, radio announcer, consumer advocate, West Australian Football League Colts coach and avid golfer, Ben has defied all expectations of those early days. He credits starting exercise with a physiotherapist at age 12 for a major turnaround. "She helped us design a program that specifically worked on my core strength, hips, and knees," Ben said.

"I was able to get out of the wheelchair and walk, and I managed to get back on my feet and be able to walk at school, unaided, which was really quite wonderful.

"It felt good to prove the experts wrong.

"At the time, it was the greatest achievement in my life; I was so wrapped to gain that independence, which I still value most highly today.

"My brother and my sister were champion swimmers back in the day, and they had trophies and ribbons all over their rooms, and we were all obviously very proud of them.

"I knew that I wouldn't ever get a trophy or a ribbon for anything, but my mum decided that this was worthy of a trophy, so she went out and bought me one.

"She had it engraved for courage and determination in being able to walk, and I've still got it on my shelf here."

While still having ups and downs since, Ben said the disease has been in remission for many years now, but as far as the future goes, he takes every day as it comes.