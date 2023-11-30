New life for old Lawson hardware store

It's never been an art gallery before, although Rick Rutherford did have his popular country gift shop here. You may have visited Max King the dentist or perhaps bought a set of screwdrivers and a bottle of turps when it was the old hardware store.
Now No. 9 Honour Avenue in Lawson has had a terrific paint job and a lot of TLC to transport it from its 1894 beginnings into the 21st century. On Friday November 10 artists and friends celebrated the opening of Arts Blue Mountains, a new arts venue showcasing local artists and providing space for workshops and meetings.
Owner Carolynne Skinner was eager to show the books and broadsides/posters produced by the Wayzgoose Press at her first show.
Jadwiga Jarvis and Mike Hudson, aka the Wayzgoose Press, were long-time Katoomba residents until their deaths in 2021.
World renowned in the esoteric world of print and artist book makers, they lived a secluded life in Mort Street, Katoomba, while their books were sought after by international collectors and acquired by major institutions around the world.
Two of their books are on display as well as books by local archival bookbinders Elwing & Gurney, plus ceramics, paintings and jewellery by local artists.
Arts Blue Mountains is open Wednesday to Saturday from 10am-3pm. The gallery will have changing exhibitions and workshops.
