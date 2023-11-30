Blue Mountains Gazette
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

New life for old Lawson hardware store

Updated December 1 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 10:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's never been an art gallery before, although Rick Rutherford did have his popular country gift shop here. You may have visited Max King the dentist or perhaps bought a set of screwdrivers and a bottle of turps when it was the old hardware store.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.