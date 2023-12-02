Blue Mountains Gazette
'Forever 21': Drug-driver who killed Mackenzie Blake sentenced to nine years jail

By B C Lewis
December 2 2023 - 12:30pm
A 57-year-old Penrith man has been sentenced to nine years and two months in jail after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of Mackenzie Blake from Winmalee.

