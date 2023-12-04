Springwood gets ready for late night Christmas shopping

Whether you still need to buy presents, enjoy browsing markets, or just want to feel the lively spirit of the community near Christmas, the upcoming late night shopping event in Springwood should have exactly what you're looking for.
An annual event which returned last year after a COVID hiatus, late night Christmas shopping will be held on Thursday, December 14.
The local staple event is hosted by the Midbiz Network, the recently rebranded name for Springwood Chamber of Commerce.
Midbiz president, Andrea Turner-Boys, said she anticipates a significant turnout at this year's event.
"It's not just a showcase for local businesses; it's a community celebration that had a wonderful energy and feel last year," she said.
"This return is a boost for our local businesses and a chance for people to connect and the feedback was that locals thoroughly enjoyed last year."
Highlights include prizes for shoppers, elves on shelves and the Red Cross' gift-wrapping services for a gold coin donation. Musicians and performers are invited to join in on the night. The jolly man in red will even make an appearance.
As part of getting into the Christmas spirit, Midbiz is also adorning local trees with Mexican oilcloth, a waterproof fabric treated with oil or wax.
The cloth was donated by Arabesque, and Ms Turner-Boys said it was chosen for its eco-friendly nature to spread festivity in Springwood without causing harm to the trees.
She said the waterproof nature of the fabric protects the trees without the need for sticky tapes or adhesives that might harm the bark.
If you were part of previous events or are interested in participating, you can reconnect with the Midbiz Network via email at info@midbiz.au.
The Midbiz Network is a group of volunteers who provide resources, networking opportunities, and collaboration avenues to connect business owners and the community.
