Blue Mountains Concert Band farewells conductor Garry Clark after 18 years

Updated December 4 2023 - 10:54am, first published December 3 2023 - 12:00pm
Blue Mountains Concert Band and Mountains Youth Band, led by Garry Clark at their 40th anniversary concert in September 2023. Picture by Greg Farmer
Blue Mountains Concert Band has announced the departure of its long-time conductor, Garry Clark, after 18 years of service. This included 16 years at the helm of the youth division, Mountains Youth Band.

