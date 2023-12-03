Blue Mountains Concert Band has announced the departure of its long-time conductor, Garry Clark, after 18 years of service. This included 16 years at the helm of the youth division, Mountains Youth Band.
Band president, Marion Chapman, thanked Mr Clark at the annual general meeting in October.
"Many people have been influenced by Garry over the years," she said. "Many youth musicians have gone on to careers in the music industry and the experiences of band members old and young have been significant. We have all benefited from having Garry as our leader."
Mr Clark was the band's conductor for a multitude concerts over 18 years, including civic events such as Anzac Day services, as well as the bands' annual concerts. Mountains Youth Band particularly benefited from Clark's expertise, being named as the Junior C grade national champion band three times over the past 16 years.
Blue Mountains Concert Band is in the process of engaging a new conductor and is in a strong position to build on the successes and strengths developed during Mr Clark's leadership.
New members are welcome to join both the adult and youth bands.
A farewell event for Garry Clark will be held on Tuesday, December 19 in Glenbrook. For information and to RSVP, please contact secretary@bmcb.net.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.