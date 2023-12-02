Blue Mountains Theatre announces dazzling line-up for 2024

Comedy abounds across the year with the much-loved Umbilical Brothers bringing their latest hit The Distraction; while rising comedy star Nurse Georgie Carroll serves up more laughs in Sister Flo 2.0. If that's not enough to tickle your funny bone, Are You Pulling My Leg? showcases some of Australia's funniest comedians in a show that's described as "a bit naughty"; while David Hobson and Colin Lane provide side splitting entertainment with their show In Tails - when a comedian and an opera singer's worlds collide on stage with hysterical results.