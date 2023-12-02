Blue Mountains Theatre announces dazzling line-up for 2024

The 2024 Blue Mountains Theatre program has been launched and will showcase a dazzling lineup of performers and shows over the next 12 months.
"We have some extraordinary performers gracing the stage next year," said theatre programs co-ordinator, Yvonne Hellmers.
"From electrifying musicians to classy cabaret stars; from zany comedy performers to divine dancers; from fantastic fun children's programs to fabulous family film events and out of this world music and theatrical performances."
The renowned multi award-winning musician Dan Sultan kicks off the 2024 program on February 1 while Canada's folk-blues legend Harry Manx takes to the stage on April 6 in a very special not to be missed performance.
Esteemed cabaret-theatre artist Catherine Alcorn brings her internationally acclaimed show The Divine Miss Bette to the theatre on May 4, along with her mega-talented ensemble of musicians and performers.
Comedy abounds across the year with the much-loved Umbilical Brothers bringing their latest hit The Distraction; while rising comedy star Nurse Georgie Carroll serves up more laughs in Sister Flo 2.0. If that's not enough to tickle your funny bone, Are You Pulling My Leg? showcases some of Australia's funniest comedians in a show that's described as "a bit naughty"; while David Hobson and Colin Lane provide side splitting entertainment with their show In Tails - when a comedian and an opera singer's worlds collide on stage with hysterical results.
Film buffs and lovers of fine music are catered for when classical guitar masters Slava and Leonard Grigoryan perform live on stage the soundtrack they created to a very special screening of the multi award-winning film, A Boy Called Sailboat, followed by Q&A with the director Cameron Nugent, August 10.
Audiences will be taken on a stellar music journey with the wondrous Birth & Death of Stars from Australia's leading world music artists, Mzaza, on August 31; while flamenco maestro Paco Lara and his extraordinary ensemble of dancers, singers and musicians launch his celebrated new album Duende on September 21.
Glenn A. Baker returns to host another spectacular concert event fundraiser for the Vietnam Veterans and Associated Forces Inc., with Good Morning Vietnam: Music from the Vietnam War Era Vol 2. on March 9. "This will be another fabulous two-and-a-half-hour rock concert extravaganza with funds raised going to Australian veterans and war widows," said Ms Hellmers.
For the kids and "kidadults", there are school holiday programs in April with Whalebone and July with The Vegetable Plot: Pajamazon Jungle - two fabulous shows about gadgets, science, IT, vegetables, fruit and more, plus an array of fun workshops.
Also in April, Blue Mountains Theatre hosts the Festival of New Work showcasing emerging artists and celebrating performers from the region, presented by MTNS MADE and Blue Mountains City of the Arts Trust.
The Blue Mountains Musical Society returns in May-June with their much-anticipated season of The Sound of Music.
Favourite mid-week monthly matinee series, Morning Melodies at The Hub returns in 2024 running from February through to December on the second Wednesday of each month.
All this, plus more big performers and show announcements still to come. You can pick up the 2024 Theatre Program Booklet In The Spotlight at the box office or book tickets and/or gift vouchers, online at: www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au or phone the box office on 4723 5050.
