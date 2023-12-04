'We urge everyone to sign up as soon as possible': Free parking registration reminder

Residents, ratepayers, businesses, employees and carers in the Blue Mountains have been urged to apply for free parking permits following end of the grace registration period on December 1.
More than 85 per cent of residents have signed up for permits, to park for free.
Rangers are now issuing warnings to those who have not paid to park where smart parking applies in the Blue Mountains - including those who are eligible for free parking permits but have not yet applied.
"Free permits are still available for our community and we urge everyone to sign up as soon as possible," said Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill.
"Paid parking is being introduced to town centres, and key visitation sites, in the Blue Mountains local government area so that visitors can contribute to the critical renewal of infrastructure, as well as the delivery of services and facilities.
"This follows multiple natural disasters that have left a $400 million damage bill in our city."
Throughout October and November 2023, parking meters have been installed a key visitation locations at:
Throughout December and January 2023, parking meters will be installed a key visitation locations at:
Council will be consulting with residents within these precincts regarding the rollout and to manage overflow parking.
Illegal parking, including exceeding existing time limits, will continue to incur fines.
Go to bmcc.nsw.gov.au/parking and click on 'Apply for a Parking Permit' to start. Call the Permit Hotline 1300 322 263 for assistance. Visit one of the council customer contact centres in Katoomba or Springwood. Please bring vehicle registration papers when visiting the customer contact centres.
Go to bmcc.nsw.gov.au/parking-permits for more information.
