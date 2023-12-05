Blue Mountains Gazette
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Reduced speed limit for improved safety through Leura

December 6 2023 - 8:30am
The speed limit along a section of the Great Western Highway through Leura has been reduced to 70km/h to improve safety for all road users.

