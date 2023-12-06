Mount Vic and Me: Ten years and 4,000 designs later

Kara Cooper has double cause for celebration, chalking up 10 years at the eclectic Mount Vic and Me shop and creating her 4,000th design.
The designer and owner at of the shop created her 4000th fabric and wallpaper design with international online platform, Spoonflower.
"I can't believe I've made it to 4000 designs," she said. "My brain is always full of crazy concepts and creating unique fabric designs is something I am passionate about. I love seeing how people use them to create outfits, bedding, wallpapering their homes or updating their upholstery with my designs."
This unique studio shop on the Great Western Highway is a riot of fun and colour including Australiana, political and kitsch themes.
Inside are tea towels, greeting cards, sneakers, mugs, cushions and other Australian designers. There is also a range of vintage goodies including books and clothing.
Ms Cooper has even decorated vintage lamps with her unique fabrics and trims around the studio shop.
Mount Vic and Me has around 170 stockists across Australia and a fabulous community of followers who love this quirky brand around the world.
Her fabric designs have been licensed by other Australian designers including Peter Alexander sleepwear as part of their 2023 winter collection.
"Mount Victoria is such a gorgeous little village and a lot of fun to visit," Ms Cooper said. "With a taxidermy and leadlighting shop right next door, the best little cinema, cafés, great shops and places to stay, it is a great time to rediscover beautiful and historic Mount Victoria."
Open every Thursday and Saturday 10-3pm right up to Christmas at 115a Great Western Hwy, Mount Victoria. Parking available on Station Street. Or see www.mountvicandme.com.
