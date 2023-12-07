Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Long waiting list for elective surgery at Katoomba

JC
By Jennie Curtin
December 7 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The waiting list for elective surgery at Blue Mountains hospital in Katoomba blew out in the latest quarter, with 717 patients now in the queue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help