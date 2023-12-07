Long waiting list for elective surgery at Katoomba

The waiting list for elective surgery at Blue Mountains hospital in Katoomba blew out in the latest quarter, with 717 patients now in the queue.
This is a jump of more than 500 patients on the same period last year, when 202 people were waiting.
But the massive increase is likely to be a continued flow-on from the decision in April to transfer cataract and other eye surgeries from Springwood to Katoomba hospital.
For the previous four years (from 2019), Katoomba's elective waiting list hovered around the 150-200 patient mark. In the January-March quarter of 2023, the figure stood at 320. But with the extra eye surgeries, the next quarter it shot up to 629 and now to 717.
The Bureau of Health Information this week released its latest report on elective surgery and emergency departments, covering the period July-September 2023.
It showed that at Katoomba, 96 per cent of elective surgeries were performed on time, up from 89 per cent in 2022.
The waiting time was 20 days for urgent cases, 58 days for semi-urgent and 225 days for non-urgent.
And, despite the ballooning waiting list numbers, there were no patients at all waiting longer than clinically recommended for their procedures.
The emergency department continued to show improvement, with 65 per cent of patients treated in a timely fashion (up from 60 per cent last year) and 58 per cent leaving within four hours.
The hospital also avoided the worst of ambulance "ramping", where crowded emergency departments force paramedics to wait until their patients can be admitted.
At Katoomba, 92 per cent were transferred from the ambulance to the ED within 30 minutes. This compares favourably with Nepean, where just 60 per cent are moved quickly, but Nepean, with more than 20,200 presentations, had more than four times the load of Katoomba, with 4,780 people presenting to emergency.
Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District has been contacted for comment.
